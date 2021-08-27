Meeting sets dates for censure debate

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and five other cabinet ministers will be grilled by the opposition from Aug 31 to Sept 3. (Bangkok Post photo)

The upcoming censure debate will take place over four days from Aug 31 to Sept 3 with the vote to be cast on Sept 4, Palang Pracharath MP for Bangkok Patcharin Sumsiripong said on Thursday.

A meeting of government, opposition and cabinet representatives has agreed on the dates and the allocation of debate time for each side, she said.

The opposition has been allocated 40 hours to grill its targets while cabinet ministers and government MPs were given 18.5 hours to address questions, she added.

The no-confidence debate will be the third grilling the Prayut administration has faced from the opposition.

This time round the six-party opposition camp has lodged a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and five other cabinet ministers.

The other ministers to be grilled are Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin and Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thana­kamanusorn.

Pheu Thai's Prasert Chanthararuangthong said the debate, focusing on the Covid-19 pandemic, will pack a punch.