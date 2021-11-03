Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Opposition backs off on Section 112
Thailand
Politics

Opposition backs off on Section 112

published : 3 Nov 2021 at 16:47

writer: Aekarach Sattaburuth

Pheu Thai Party leader Chonlanan Srikaew, centre, and representatives of the other opposition parties announce their position on the amendment of Section 112, the lese majeste law. (Photo supplied)
Pheu Thai Party leader Chonlanan Srikaew, centre, and representatives of the other opposition parties announce their position on the amendment of Section 112, the lese majeste law. (Photo supplied)

Opposition parties in the House of Representatives have decided not to propose amendments to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese majeste law, as a bloc, but individual parties or members can do so, Pheu Thai Party leader Chonlanan Srikaew said on Wednesday.

Dr Chonlanan, an MP for Nan, was speaking at the parliament after at meeting of all opposition parties, accompanied by their representatives.

Asked about the solidarity of the opposition parties on the issue of Section 112, Dr Chonlanan said they all agreed they did not want the law being used by people in power to persecute people who hold different opinions on this issue.

"We have reached an agreement that we will not propose draft legislation for the amendment of the law in the name of the opposition bloc. However, individual members or parties in the opposition can do so, as allowed by the constitution," he said.

The Pheu Thai Party, in particular, would not play a leading role in gathering signatures or in pushing for the amendment of Section 112. Instead, the party would play the role of a mediator in conveying the issue for discussion in parliament.

"We will not block any person or party from proposing an amendment individually. We don't want problems to be solved in the street outside parliament," he said.

Dr Chonlanan's announcement in the name of the opposition bloc contradicted the Pheu Thai Party's statement issued on Sunday, that it would ask parliament to discuss amendments to sections 112 and 116 (sedition) of the Criminal Code.

That statement was issued after the party elected a new executive board and leader at the conclusion of its general assembly in Khon Kaen.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
World

EU delegation arrives in Taiwan in defiance of China’s warnings

TAIPEI: The first official delegation of European lawmakers landed in Taipei, defying warnings from China that the bloc’s support for the democratically ruled island would have dire consequences.

13:48
World

Hong Kong activist now youngest convict under security law

HONG KONG: A 20-year-old Hong Kong independence activist was facing life in prison Wednesday after becoming the youngest person convicted under the city's national security law, but told the court he had "nothing to be ashamed of".

13:45
World

Myanmar refuses Asean envoy access to Suu Kyi

Myanmar's ruling military on Wednesday stood by its decision to deny a Southeast Asian envoy access to detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, resisting growing international pressure to comply with a regional peace plan agreed in April.

13:28