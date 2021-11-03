Opposition backs off on Section 112

Pheu Thai Party leader Chonlanan Srikaew, centre, and representatives of the other opposition parties announce their position on the amendment of Section 112, the lese majeste law. (Photo supplied)

Opposition parties in the House of Representatives have decided not to propose amendments to Section 112 of the Criminal Code, the lese majeste law, as a bloc, but individual parties or members can do so, Pheu Thai Party leader Chonlanan Srikaew said on Wednesday.

Dr Chonlanan, an MP for Nan, was speaking at the parliament after at meeting of all opposition parties, accompanied by their representatives.



Asked about the solidarity of the opposition parties on the issue of Section 112, Dr Chonlanan said they all agreed they did not want the law being used by people in power to persecute people who hold different opinions on this issue.



"We have reached an agreement that we will not propose draft legislation for the amendment of the law in the name of the opposition bloc. However, individual members or parties in the opposition can do so, as allowed by the constitution," he said.



The Pheu Thai Party, in particular, would not play a leading role in gathering signatures or in pushing for the amendment of Section 112. Instead, the party would play the role of a mediator in conveying the issue for discussion in parliament.



"We will not block any person or party from proposing an amendment individually. We don't want problems to be solved in the street outside parliament," he said.



Dr Chonlanan's announcement in the name of the opposition bloc contradicted the Pheu Thai Party's statement issued on Sunday, that it would ask parliament to discuss amendments to sections 112 and 116 (sedition) of the Criminal Code.

That statement was issued after the party elected a new executive board and leader at the conclusion of its general assembly in Khon Kaen.