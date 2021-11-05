80,000 cops to beef up security at TAO polls

Section
published : 5 Nov 2021 at 05:33

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

The election of chiefs and members of tambon administrative organisations will be held nationwide on Nov 28. (Bangkok Post photo)
More than 80,000 police officers will be deployed to maintain order during the election of chiefs and members of tambon administrative organisations (TAO) nationwide on Nov 28.

Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damronsak Kittiprapas on Thursday chaired a meeting of agencies under the Royal Thai Police to discuss security arrangements for the elections.

He stressed the need for them to keep a close watch on local influential figures and come up with action plans to crack down on crimes ahead of the polls, while maintaining order to prevent any clashes between election candidates.

Patrol units will be sent to prevent any violations of the local election law and other related laws, such as damaging or destroying candidates' election campaign posters, and vote-buying, as well as technological crimes committed via social media platforms between Nov 11-20, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

He said the TAO elections would be held at 60,414 polling stations nationwide for voters to choose 5,172 chiefs and 55,197 members.

Intense competition among candidates is expected to take place in 211 locations in 39 provinces, which could see violations of the local election law committed, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

In light of this, a total of 86,844 police officers will be deployed to maintain security at the polling stations, Pol Gen Damrongsak said.

Rapid response units will be put in place and mandated to accompany election officials who are responsible for moving ballot boxes before and after the elections, the deputy national police chief added.

Police will also roll out a campaign to publicise guidelines on what voters can and cannot do ahead of the elections to ensure compliance with the law, he noted.

Traffic police will be deployed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on election day, he said.

