Coalition 'unity' event to be held amid rice dispute

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has accepted an invitation to join a coalition parties "unity" dinner on Nov 26 amid brewing friction over rice policy that pits the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) against the Democrat Party.

Gen Prayut confirmed on Wednesday he will attend the dinner being thrown by the PPRP for coalition partners at the Rajpruek Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

Responding to a reporter's question about what level of confidence he has in government unity being strengthened over a meal, the prime minister insisted coalition ties were already in "fine shape".

Gen Prayut said he talks regularly with coalition party leaders and their secretaries-general on a range of issues.

The dinner carries the hope that the three so-called brothers -- Gen Prayut, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, who is also the PPRP leader, and Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda -- will remain united.

Viewed as the three pillars of the government, they are seen as going through a rough patch in their relationship as some PPRP factions were reportedly dissatisfied with Gen Prayut and Gen Anupong for being aloof.

PPRP secretary-general Thamanat Prompow was also accused of plotting to unseat Gen Prayut in the no-confidence debate.

On Wednesday, Gen Prayut appealed for public understanding about the difficulties facing the government with the pandemic straining its coffers and its ability to collect taxes.

Meanwhile, Democrat spokesman Ramet Rattanachaweng dismissed remarks by Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat that the rice price guarantee programme initiated by the Democrat Party weakens farmers by making them dependent on state help.

Mr Ramet insisted the programme, which offers subsidies when market prices of rice fall below guaranteed rates, provides financial security for farmers.

Democrat deputy spokesman Akradet Wongpitakroj said if it had not been for the price guarantee policy, the Democrat Party would almost certainly not have joined the PPRP-led coalition in the first place.