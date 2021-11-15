Section
Greetings billboards vandalised ahead of PM's arrival in Krabi
Thailand
Politics

Greetings billboards vandalised ahead of PM's arrival in Krabi

published : 15 Nov 2021 at 13:15

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

The destroyed poster welcoming Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to Krabi at the Andaman Cultural Learning Centre in Muang district, Krabi, on Monday. (Photo from Thai PBS)
The destroyed poster welcoming Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to Krabi at the Andaman Cultural Learning Centre in Muang district, Krabi, on Monday. (Photo from Thai PBS)

KRABI: Several billboards with greetings for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha were slashed and torn ahead of his arrival in this southern province on Monday for a mobile cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

At 1.58am, the 191 emergency centre received a call informing police that a billboard in front of the Andaman Cultural Learning Centre had been destroyed.

A police team was rushed to the spot.

Investigators said two young men had arrived in two cars, a bronze Toyota and a green Honda cars, both without registration plates. Witnesses said they attacked the billboard then drove off past the Riverside Hotel and disappeared.

A few other greetings billboards were also reported to have been damaged and torn overnight, apparently by people who dislike the prime minister.

Gen Prayut, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda and Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin left at 8am on Monday on a flight from Wing 6 at Don Muang military airport in Bangkok, heading for Krabi international airport in Nua Khlong district.

They were greeted on arrival by governor Puthapong Sirimat, local officials and 12 southern Palang Pracharath MPs.

At the airport, the prime minister was briefed on the progress of improvments to the passenger terminal.

In addition to the mobile the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Gen Prayut and his cabinet are  scheduled to visit projects in Krabi and Trang provinces on Nov 15-16.

