Police deny firing live rounds

Demonstrators gather at Pathumwan intersection on Sunday before moving on to the German embassy on Sathon Road with a statement opposing the court ruling that they claimed will bring about the return of absolute monarchy. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Police have denied using live rounds against demonstrators during a rally against a Constitutional Court ruling on Sunday during which three protesters were injured.

"Officers maintained peace and order in line with international standards and used only rubber bullets, and are now also gathering evidence to identify the gunman," Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsaengake, deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), said on Monday.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasant was addressing media to deny claims posted on social media platforms that police had used live rounds against protesters on Sunday, leaving three injured.

He said that authorities will also pursue legal action against anyone found to be spreading false accusations.

The Sunday protest was staged at Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen Avenue and led by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, the Thalu Fah Group, the Democracy Restoration Group, the Ratsadon movement, and the Coalition of Salaya for Democracy, Supporter Thailand, We Volunteer and Campaigning for a People's Constitution groups.

Afterwards, the rally moved on to Pathumwan intersection and then marched to the German embassy to submit a statement opposing the court ruling.

Reuters video

Three representatives were allowed into the embassy premises to hand in the statement.

Pol Maj Gen Jirasant said that after submitting the statement to the German embassy, most of the protesters dispersed, though some remained and continued to voice their discontent.

Some then threw firecrackers from a pedestrian bridge over the Witthayu Road intersection and chaos ensued, he said.

Three demonstrators were then shot and injured, he said, adding one was shot in the shoulder but is now in stable condition.