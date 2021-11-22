Anek elected as Action Coalition for Thailand Party head

Anek: Focusingon election

Anek Laothamatas has been elected as leader of the Action Coalition for Thailand Party (ACT) which is making early preparations for the next general election.

Mr Anek, also the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, was elected as leader of the coalition party, replacing Thaweesak Na Takuathung, at its annual general assembly in Bangkok yesterday.

The assembly also re-elected Duangrit Benjathikul Chairungruang as the party secretary-general and picked Juthathat Laothamatas as treasurer and Danuch Tantherdthit as registrar.

The party chose Pitcharinruja Chantharonanon, Yodkwan Chumawara and Pirasut Chantranuwat as party executives with five others given roles in the party's ethics and discipline committee.

The meeting was also attended by Suthep Thaugsuban, a former deputy prime minister and former leader of the defunct People's Democratic Reform Committee protest movement. Mr Suthep co-founded the ACT.

Addressing the party after his re-election, Mr Anek said the party must prepare itself for a general election which he expects will be held in the next 12 months. It will mark a crucial juncture for the ACT.

He said the ACT has made accomplishments in the areas of higher education, science and innovation even though it is a small coalition party.

The accomplishments include increasing the employment rate of university graduates, partially refunding tuition fees for higher education students who studied remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic, opening universities as field hospitals, and advocating for students on the verge of being dismissed from universities for underperformance.