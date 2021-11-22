Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Constitutional amendments get royal endorsement
Thailand
Politics

Constitutional amendments get royal endorsement

Voting system changes at next general election

published : 22 Nov 2021 at 10:06

writer: Online Reporters

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station No 13 in Hua Mark, Bang Kapi district, during a by-election on April 21, 2019, called after the number of voters and ballots cast in the March 24, 2019 election did not match. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station No 13 in Hua Mark, Bang Kapi district, during a by-election on April 21, 2019, called after the number of voters and ballots cast in the March 24, 2019 election did not match. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

A royal command approving a constitutional amendment bill passed by parliament on Sept 10 has been issued. It was published in the Royal Gazette on Sunday.

The amendments involve Sections 83, 86 and 91 of the 2017 constitution.

The amendments will be applied to the next general election.

Under the changes, the number of MPs directly elected in constituencies of the House of Representatives will increase from 350 to 400 and the number of party list  MPs in the House will fall to 100 from 150.

The electorial system will be changed from a single-ballot system to a two-ballot system.

There will be be one ballot for candidates in single-seat constituencies and another ballot for the political party of the voter’s choice.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Spotlight on telecom infrastructure funds

Eyes are now on whether the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) board will reverse its stance on having the authority to regulate telecom infrastructure funds through a licensing regime.

06:10
Business

Embrace adventure with care

The rapid development of the digital world does not only make life easier for people to communicate, work and run a business, but also opens the door to a new investment frontier -- digital assets.

06:07
Thailand

Bouquet, brickbats for political hopeful

Parit 'Itim' Wacharasindhu says reform is the key.

05:50