Constitutional amendments get royal endorsement

A royal command approving a constitutional amendment bill passed by parliament on Sept 10 has been issued. It was published in the Royal Gazette on Sunday.

The amendments involve Sections 83, 86 and 91 of the 2017 constitution.



The amendments will be applied to the next general election.



Under the changes, the number of MPs directly elected in constituencies of the House of Representatives will increase from 350 to 400 and the number of party list MPs in the House will fall to 100 from 150.



The electorial system will be changed from a single-ballot system to a two-ballot system.



There will be be one ballot for candidates in single-seat constituencies and another ballot for the political party of the voter’s choice.