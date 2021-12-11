'Rak Bangkok' endorses Aswin for re-election as city governor

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang

Incumbent Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang has received an endorsement from the "Rak Bangkok" group in what is seen as an indication he would run in a Bangkok gubernatorial race that could take place next year.

Suchai Pongpianchob, secretary-general of the group, which is expected to field candidates in the Bangkok city council election if it were to take place, said on Friday it would support Pol Gen Aswin if he decided to seek re-election.

Pol Gen Aswin was appointed governor by the now-defunct National Council for Peace and Order, replacing MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra in October 2016.

The "Rak Bangkok" group's support for Pol Gen Aswin comes after the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and the Democrat Party are said to have finalised their choice of gubernatorial candidates.

Narongsak Osottanakorn, governor of Pathum Thani, has reportedly agreed to contest the Bangkok governor election under the PPRP's banner while Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit confirmed that academic Suchatvee Suwansawat would run on the party's ticket.

PPRP MP for Bangkok Jakkrapan Pornnimitr insisted the party has yet to decide whether to field Mr Narongsak as a candidate.

When asked if the governor's name was used to test the waters, he said: "It's definitely not from the Bangkok MPs. We must give him respect because he is still in the public sector. If he is to run, it must come from him."

Mr Jurin, meanwhile, said that the party's executive board will meet on Monday to finalise its candidate for the Bangkok governor election.

He confirmed previous media reports saying the party would name Mr Suchatvee as its candidate, but said the nomination must be approved by the party's executive board.

Mr Suchatvee has handed in his resignation as rector of King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang effective on Monday. The resignation was submitted and approved by the university's council.

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, founder of the new Thai Sang Thai Party, declined to say if the party would field a candidate to run for the Bangkok governorship.

She rejected speculation the party would support former transport minister Chadchart Sittipunt who plans to run as an independent candidate, saying the party would only support its own candidates.

Pheu Thai MP Anusorn Iamsa-ard called on the government to hold the gubernatorial election as soon as possible now that local elections were completed.

He said the party has yet to decide whether to back Mr Chadchart or its own candidate, but it would field candidates in the city council polls.