Suchatvee named Democrat candidate for Bangkok governor

Suchatvee Suwansawat will run under the Democrat Party banner in the Bangkok gubernatorial election expected in mid-next year. (Photo: Ae Suchatvee Facebook account)

The Democrat Party executive has agreed unanimously that Suchatvee Suwansawat will contest the Bangkok gubernatorial election under the party's banner, with the poll expected in mid-2022.

The party board has formally endorsed the former rector of King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) as its candidate.

The decision was widely expected after party leader Jurin Laksanawisit mentioned his name as a possible candidate in October, and Mr Suchatvee handed his resignation to the university council on Thursday, effective on Monday.

"We are strongly confident Dr Ae and the Democrat team can make changes for Bangkok. We can certainly do it," Mr Jurin said after the board meeting, referring to Mr Suchatvee by his nickname.

Mr Suchatvee suffered a shock defeat as Democrat candidate in the capital in the general election in 2019, when the party suffered a nationwide slump in support that led to Abhisit Vejjajiva stepping down as leader.

Mr Suchatvee has floated several ideas on solving problems in the capital while at KMITL, including the construction of underground water-catchment facilities as a long-term flood solution.

Chadchart Sittipunt has consistently led the Nida opinion survey for Bangkok governor conducted every month.

The latest survey by the National Institute of Development Administration released on Dec 5 showed that 34.37% of the respondents supported the former transport minister, who plans to run as an independent.

Incumbent governor Aswin Kwanmuang was second with 17.07% and Mr Suchatvee in seventh place with 4.86%.

The pollsters reported that many respondents remained undecided.

The Rak Bangkok group has backed Pol Gen Aswin, who was appointed not elected, in the contest. On Monday, the governor was tight-lipped when asked about his plans by reporters.

Pol Gen Aswin was handpicked by the coup-making National Council for Peace and Order to administer the capital in 2016. But he might not get the backing of Palang Pracharath, as the ruling party has approached Pathum Thani governor Narongsak Osottanakorn to run under its banner.

- Bangkok election next year -

After the local government elections last month, political attention has turned to the gubernatorial election in the capital. There is speculation the government has been intentionally delaying the Bangkok polls due to the popularity of Mr Chadchart, who was formerly with the Pheu Thai Party.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha on Monday denied the government was dragging its feet in setting a date.

Gen Prayut said he expected the city would go to the polls no later than mid-2022 to elect a governor and city councillors.

It was the first time that Gen Prayut has given even a rough date for the polls.

The prime minister said on Dec 3 that the Bangkok elections would be organised next year if the internal security situation allowed it and the capital was prepared.



