Ex-Bangkok governor Bhijit joins Chadchart in gubernatorial race

Former Bangkok governor Bhijit Rattakul has joined Chadchart Sittipunt as a team member in a Bangkok election expected mid-next year. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Former Bangkok governor Bhijit Rattakul has joined Chadchart Sittipunt as a team member in his run for the top spot at City Hall.

The two appeared side by side for the first time during Mr Chadchart's political campaign in Bang Khun Thien district on Sunday to gather input from people living in communities affected by soil erosion alongside the Gulf of Thailand .

Mr Bhijit said he was happy to work with the former transport minister in improving the quality of life for Bangkok residents.

Mr Bhijit was Bangkok governor from 1996 to 2000, when he ran as an independent candidate, and was also a Democrat Party MP.

The Democrats announced Suchatvee Suwansavat, the former rector of King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, as their candidate in the capital election expected by mid-next year.

Mr Chadchart denied he hoped to use Mr Bhijit to attract Democrat-leaning voters, saying the experience of the former governor was an asset to help his team in the contest.

Mr Chadchart was the most popular candidate in surveys of Bangkok voters by the National Institute of Development Administration and Suan Dusit Rajabhat University.