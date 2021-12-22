Charter court disqualifies govt MP Sira Jenjaka

Palang Pracharath Party MP Sira Jenjaka in parliament during the censure debate on Feb 19, 2021. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Government MP Sira Jenjaka, Palang Pracharath member for Bangkok's constituency 4, lost his seat when the Constitutional Court on Wednesday ruled him unsuited for the House of Representatives because he had been convicted of fraud in a criminal case.

The court ruled on a petition filed by Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, in January this year with Parliament President Chuan Leekpai, who forwarded it to the Constitutional Court for a decision.



The court accepted the petition for consideration under Section 88 of the constitution, but rejected a request at the time to suspend Mr Sira from the House.



The petition said Mr Sira was convicted of fraud by Pathumwan District Court in 1995. The court sentenced him to eight months in jail. The jail term was halved because he confessed.



On Wednesday, the court ruled that Mr Sira was unqualified to serve as an MP, citing Section 98 (10) of the constitution which prohibits a person convicted in a criminal case from standing for election to the House of Representatives.



Mr Sira's disqualification means his seat in Bangkok's constituency 4 is now vacant, necessitating a by-election .



The Election Commission will propose the by-election date, which is expected to be Jan 30, 2022.