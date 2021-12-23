Section
MP study of sex trade sought
MP study of sex trade sought

published : 23 Dec 2021 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

The Thai Civilised Party wants to form a House committee to study the possibility of legalising prostitution in Thailand.

It believes legalisation of the world's oldest profession could be a way of curbing the problem of state officials demanding bribes from people in the sex trade, which is illegal.

Despite having anti-human trafficking laws in place, prostitution in reality still exists in Thailand and sees a number of state officials demanding bribes from people in the flesh trade, Pakaorn Chantarakana, a deputy party leader said yesterday.

If Thailand legalises prostitution, not only will the more than 500,000 prostitutes benefit from their occupation being recognised under law, but money which certain corrupt state officials would otherwise gain could become state revenue in the form of tax, she said.

