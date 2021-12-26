Most people still see no-one suitable for prime minister's post: Nida Poll

Most people still see no-one suitable for the post of prime minister, but Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha remains on top of other potential candidates in terms of popularity, according to the result of a survey by National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The fourth quarterly popularity survey on potential candidates for the post of prime minister was conducted on Dec 15-21 on 2,504 samples aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country via random phone interviews.



Asked who they would support for the post of prime minister today, the answers varied:



- 36.54% said no-one was suitable for the post;

- 16.39% were for Gen Prayut, saying he was decisive with high administrative skills and effective policies to help the people;

- 10.74% for Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, saying he was a man of a new generation with ideologies for country's developments;

- 10.55% for Paetongtarn Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party, saying a person of a new generation should be given the opportunity to take over the country's administration;

- 5.51% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, leader of the Thai Sang Thai Party, citing her experiences in the country's administration;

- 4.83% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, for being a straightforward and hard-hitting person;

- 2.36% for Korn Chatikavanij, leader of the Kla Party, saying he was a man with visions and expertise in the economy;

- 2.24% for Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, saying he was a capable person with strong leadership; and

- 1.84% for Jurin Laksanawisit, leader of the Democrat Party, for being honest and straightforward.



- 4.11% combined were for other potential candidates including Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party), Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana Party), Mingkwan Saengsuwan (New Economics Party), Chadchart Sittipunt, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath Party), Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdi Party), Wan Muhamad Nor Matha (Prachachart Party), Abhisit Vejjajiva, Narongsak Osotthanakorn, Tewan Liptapanlop (Chart Pattana), Suchatvee Suwansawat, Chuan Leekpai and Arthit Ourairat; and



- 4.35% had no answer or were not interested.



Asked about a political party of their favour today, the answers were:



- 37.14% none;

- 23.52% Pheu Thai Party;

- 13.18% Move Forward Party;

- 8.99% Palang Pracharath Party;

- 7.15% Democrat Party;

- 2.43% Seri Ruam Thai Party;

- 1.60% Thai Sang Thai Party;

- 1.32% Bhumjaithai Party;

- 1.08% Kla Party;

- 2.03% combined mentioned other parties including Chartthaipattana, Thai Pakdi, New Economics, Chat Pattana, Prachachart and Pheu Chart.



The remainders, 1.56%, had no answer or were not interested.



