Chadchart still top favourite for Bangkok governor

Chadchart Sittipunt, who has declared to run in the upcoming Bangkok governor election as an independent, is on top of other potential candidates in a popularity survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll, the 9th monthly survey, was conducted on Dec 23-25 via telephone interviews with 1,317 people aged 18 and over, who are eligible voters in Bangkok, of various levels of education, occupations and incomes.



The elections of the Bangkok governor and members of the City Council were expected to be held in the first half of 2022.



Asked who they would vote for Bangkok governor, the answers were:



- 38.80% for Chadchart Sittipunt, the former transport minister in the Yingluck Shinawatra governnment;

- 13.06% for Suchatvee Suwansawas of the Democrat Party;

- 10.25% for Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, the current Bangkok governor;

- 4.71% for a candidate from the Progressive Movement or the Move Forward Party;

- 4.10% for a candidate from the Pheu Thai Party;

- 3.26% for Rossana Tositrakul, a former Bangkok senator, an independent runner;

- 2.96% for a candidate from the Palang Pracharath Party;

- 1.90% for Sakonthi Pattiyakul, the current deputy Bangkok governor;

- 1.82% combined for candidates from the Kla, Thai Pakdi, Thai Sang Thai and Seri Ruam Thai parties, Nualphan Lamsam and Abhirak Kosayodhin.



Of the rest, 11.85% were still undecided; 4.94% would tick the "no vote" box; and 2.35% would not go to the poll.



Compared to the December poll, Mr Chadchart's popularity rose from 34.37% to 38.80% and Mr Suchatvee from 4.86% to 13.06%. The number of undecided voters increased from 11.68% to 11.85%.

