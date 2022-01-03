Bangkok by-election Jan 30

A woman casts her ballot in Chatuchak district during the 2019 general election. A by-election will be held in constituency 9 of Bangkok, covering Lak Si and Chatuchak districts, on Jan 30. (File photo: Patipat Janthong)

The Election Commission has set Jan 30 for the by-election in Bangkok's constituency 9, in Lak Si and Chatuchak districts, with candidate registration on Jan 6-10.

The by-election is for the seat in the House of Representatives made vacant when Sira Jenjaka was disqualified by the Constitutional Court on Dec 22 because he had been convicted of criminal fraud prior to standing for election.



The court's ruling was in response to a petition filed by the leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves.

The EC's announcement on Monday said voting will be on Jan 30, a Sunday, from 8pm-5pm.

Candidate registration is from Jan 6-10, from 8.30am-4.30pm, at the Lak Si and Chatuchak district offices.

Political parties are required to pick their candidates via a primary vote in line with the Political Party Act and the law on the election of members of the House of Representatives. All candidates must be issued a letter of certification by their party leader.

Campaign expenses for each candidate are limited to 1.5 million baht.

All candidates are required to submit their campaign spending accounts to the EC within 90 days of the by-election.

The announcement said polling will strictly comply with measures to control Covid-19 issued under the emergency decree of 2015 and the Communicable Diseases Act of 2015.