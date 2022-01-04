Thanathorn tests positive for Covid-19 after trip abroad
Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has been tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from overseas.
Mr Thanathorn posted a Twitter message on Tuesday saying his test on Monday upon his return from an overseas trip turned positive.
He said he was being quarantined and was still in good health with no coronavirus symptoms.
The co-founder of the now disbanded Future Forward Party did not say which countries he had visited.