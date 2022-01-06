Big parties, some familiar names in Bangkok by-election

Saralrasmi Jenjaka of the Palang Pracharath Party shows her ballot number, drawn on the first day of candidate registration for the by-election in Bangkok's constituency 9 on Jan 30. (Photo: Lak Si district office)

Political parties are fielding well-known politicians in a bid to overthrow the Palang Pracharath Party in a by-election in the capital.

On Thursday morning, the first day of candidate registration for the Jan 30 by-election in constituency 9, seven contenders arrived at the Lak Si district office to register and draw a balllot paper number. The electorate covers Laksi and part of Chatuchak district.

Surachart Thienthong, a former MP, was there to represent the opposition Pheu Thai party in the contest, while Move Forward fielded actor Karoonpon “Petch” Tieansuwan.

Atavit Suwannapakdee registered in a test of the popularity of new-party Kla, of which he is secretary-general and former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij the leader. Mr Atavit is a former MP for Chatuchak district.

They will face Saralrasmi Jenjaka, who will defend the seat for PPRP. The seat was formerly held by her husband Sira.

"I am 100% confident," Ms Saralrasima said.

Sira was disqualified last month by the Constitutional Court for having been convicted of criminal fraud by the Pathumwan District Court in 1995, prior to his election, and sentenced to eight months in prison.

Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat believed voters would swing their support behind Mr Karoonpon because he had shown during campaigning that he understood what people in the two districts needed, even though he lacked political experience.

Mr Atavit had said earlier he was confident of winning, despite having only a short time to canvas for support.

The Democrat party, a member of the government coalition, decided not to contest the by-election, as a courtesy to PPRP.