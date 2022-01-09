Most expect Prayut to stay in power throughout 2022: poll

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha look at reporters as he walks in the Government House compound on Dec 21, 2021. (File photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Most people believe Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will remain in power throughout the year while the political situation will be as chaotic as in 2021, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted by telephone interviews on Jan 4-6 with 1,325 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country. Respondents were asked how they expect the political, economic and Covid-19 situations to play out in 2022.



On the political situation, the highest number of respondents - 46.34% - said they believed it would remain as chaotic as in 2021; 34.72% thought it would be even more chaotic; 10.04% believed it would be less chaotic; and 3.77% expected calm. The rest, 5.13%, had no answer or were not interested.



Concerning the government under Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, 45.36% believed Gen Prayut would remain in power throughout the year; 11.47% thought there would be a House dissolution to make way for a new election; 7.85% said there would be cabinet reshuffles; and 7.32% believed Gen Prayut would resign.

A further 6.64% believed Gen Prayut would no longer qualify for the post of prime minister after being in the position for eight years; 3.47% said there would be rifts in the coalition parties, leading to the government's collapse; 3.17% said Gen Prayut would be ousted by protesters; 1.28% said the Prayut-led government would be toppled by a military coup; and 0.98% said Gen Prayut would lose the prime minister's post in a political manoeuvre.



The rest, 16.45%, had no answer or were not interested.



Asked how the economic situation in 2022 would compare with 2021, 45.73% believed the situation would be worse; 34.04% thought it would be remain the same; and 20.23% believed it would improve.



On the Covid-19 situation, 42.04% believed the pandemic would become more serious; 24.98% thought it would be the same; 18.72% thought it would subside; and 14.26% thought it would no longer be alarming.

Asked about the situation concerning protests by the "three-finger" group in 2022, 46.64% of the respondents believed the situation would remain the same as before; 14.34% said the protests would become more violent; 12.00% said they would be weakened; and 5.43% thought the they would be ramped up.

A further 3.92% said the protests would come to an end; 3.55% thought protest leaders would face more legal actions; 1.58% thought the protesters would be able to oust the government; 1.58% said they would be dispersed aggressively; 1.13% said the protesters' demands would be met; and 0.91% said the protesters would reach a settlement with the government.



The rest, 14.57%, had no answer or were not interested.