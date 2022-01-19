Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thanathorn denies copying other artists' drawings
Thailand
Politics

Thanathorn denies copying other artists' drawings

published : 19 Jan 2022 at 17:33

writer: Online Reporters

"When She Opens the Door" by Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. (Photo from his Facebook page)

Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit on Wednesday denied his auctioned drawings were copies of foreign artists' work, saying he was inspired by their works.

He wrote on his Facebook account "Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit" that he was unfairly accused of copying foreign artists' work and claiming them as his own drawings, titled "When She Opens the Door" and "Silence".

He said he was one of the many amateur artists worldwide who often based their work on masterpieces or other work that impressed them.

He had not intended to make his drawings public, they were his hobby. When he decided to auction them off to raise money for organisations he supported, he stated clearly which artworks inspired his work.

Mr Thanathorn said he posted on Facebook and Twitter that his "When She Opens the Door" drawing was inspired by a work of Damian Lechozest and "Silence" by @colorbyfeliks.

He said the accusations against him were engineered and intended to discredit him.

The criticism followed reports he raised more than 3 million baht from selling three drawings at a non-fungible token (NFT) auction.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Protest groups call for action on rising living cost

Members of the 24 June Democracy group, the Labour Network for People's Rights and the Thalufah group rallied outside Government House in Bangkok on Tuesday.

18 Jan 2022
Thailand

Thanathorn's painting NFTs sell for 3.3 milion baht

Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has sold three of his paintings in a non-fungible token (NFT) auction for more than 3 million baht on Tuesday, with most of the proceeds going to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) group.

18 Jan 2022
Thailand

Come back (soon)

Covid restrictions are set to ease, with a lowered alert level, changes to colour-code zones, expansion of sandbox provinces and revival of Test & Go entry all under discussion.

18 Jan 2022