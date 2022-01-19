Opposition to grill govt in general debate

House members attend a no-confidence debate at parliament in Bangkok in August last year. (Parliament photo)

Opposition parties have agreed to file a motion seeking a general debate in the House of Representatives to grill the government on a range of issues, with emphasis on its handling of economic problems and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the parliament after a meeting of parties in the opposition on Wednesday, Dr Cholnan Srikaew, Pheu Thai Party and opposition leader, said they agreed to submit a joint motion for a general debate without the need for a resolution to be passed, under Section 152 of the 2017 constitution.

Issues to be raised would focus on the economy, the people's livelihood and debt, the high prices of consumer goods, outbreaks of diseases affecting both humans and aminals, political reform, unfair distribution of power, the environment, the Akara gold mine case to be decided by an international arbitrator on Oct 31, and problems over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, he said.



Dr Cholnan said the opposition would submit the motion to the House speaker on Jan 21, with the support of at least 10% of the sitting members of the House of Representatives as required by the constitution.

Although the motion could be put on House agenda in about seven days, the opposition wanted to the debate to be held in the middle of February, after Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day.

Present at the news conference with Dr Cholnan were Prasert Chanthornruangthong, the Pheu Thai Party secretary-general, Pita Limjaroenrat, the Move Forward Party leader, Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, the Prachachart Party secretary-general, Wirat Vorasasirin, deputy leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, Songkram Kitlertpairoj, a list MP of the Pheu Chart Party, and Nikom Boonwiset, leader of the Palang Puangchon Thai Party.