Prayut: No reshuffle, no dissolution

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (Government House photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday insisted he has no plans to change the cabinet line-up or dissolve the House of Representatives and call an early general election.

Gen Prayut's comments followed the Palang Pracharath Party's decision on Wednesday night to expel secretary-general Thamanat Prompow and 20 other MPs under his control, for causing divisions within the ruling party.

"I was not involved in the decision made by Palang Pracharath executive members and their leader [Gen Prawit Wongsuwon], and I believe that everyone is trying to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

"I cannot tell who's good or not. Let their actions speak for themselves, and let the people consider and decide in the next election," the prime minister said.

There would be no cabinet reshuffle and no House dissolution anytime soon because there was work to be done, he said.

The prime minister declined to answer a reporter's question whether he and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit had discussed the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle. He abruptly left the podium at Government House.

Capt Thamanat is known to be close to Gen Prawit.

The 21 MPs must find a new party within 30 days or lose their MP status.