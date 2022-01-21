Prayut sings 'don't give up' during ministerial meeting

A video showing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha singing briefly about never giving up while chairing a meeting of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration at Government House on Friday soon became a minor hit.

The video was posted on government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana's TikTok account. In it, Gen Prayut turned on the song "Ya Yom Phae", which means don't give up, on his mobile phone and sang a few words into a microphone during the video conference.

After it was posted, Khao Sod, Top News and INN news Youtube channels showed the prime minister's video, and it ran up more than 6,400 views in the first hour, and another 14,000 on Voice TV.

After singing the verse, "Don't stop, advance further and don't give up", he said, "I will not lose to anyone. Everyone must not surrender. It's for our nation and for the people we dearly love.

"I would like to thank the ministers and the deputy prime ministers because we're now undertaking important tasks for our country." (continues below)

"Ya Yom Phae" is pop song performed by Sunisa "Aom" Sukbunsang and released in 1990.

Media reports said the prime minister was probably just trying to show his composure, following conflicts within the ruling Palang Pracharath Party.