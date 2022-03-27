Move Forward's Pita passes Prayut in PM poll

Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat holds a narrow lead over Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as the preferred candidate for prime minister in a Nida opinion poll released on Sunday. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Move Forward's Pita Limjaroenrat outpolled incumbent former coup leader Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha - 13.42% to 12.67% - for the post of prime minister in an opinion survey released on Sunday.

Gen Prayut's popularity plummeted by a quarter from the 16.9% he polled in December.

A number larger than the two candidates' scores combined, however - 27.62% - said nobody was suitable for the post, according to the results of the first quarterly survey on potential PM candidates by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted March 10-15 on 2,020 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country.



The replies varied as follows:

- 27.62% said they had yet to see anybody suitable for the post;

- 13.42% were for Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, citing his visions, straightforwardness and ideologies of a new generation;

- 12.67% for Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the current prime minister, saying he was an honest person with the policies to help the people who had brought peace to the country;

- 12.53% for Paethongtan Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party, saying they were impressed by the past achievements of the Shinawatra family;

- 8.22% for Khunying Sudarat, leader of the Thai Srang Thai Party, citing her experiences in the country's administration;

- 7.03% for Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves, leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, citing his decisiveness;

- 3.96% for Cholnan Srikaew, leader of the Pheu Thai Party;

- 2.77% for Korn Chatikavanij Chatikavanij, leader of the Kla Party;

- 2.58% for Jurin Laksanawisit, leader of the Democrat Party; and

- 5.59% combined for Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party; Mingkwan Sangsuwan; Somkid Jatisripitak; Kanchana Silpa-archa, leader of the Chartthaipattana Party; Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party; Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the Thai Pakdee Party; Wan Muhamad Nor Matha, leader of the Prachachart Party; Abhisit Vejjajiva, former leader of the Democrat Party; Tewan Liptapallop, leader of the Chart Pattana Party; and Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, leader of the Thai Civilised Party.



The rest, 3.61%, had no answers or were not interested.



Asked about which political party they favoured today, the replied varied as follows:



- 28.86% none;

- 25.89% the Pheu Thai Party;

- 16.24% the Move Forward Party;

- 7.03% the Democrat Party;

- 7.03% the Palang Pracharath Party;

- 2.28% the Seri Ruam Thai Party;

- 2.18% the Thai Srang Thai Party;

- 1.88% the Bhumjaithai Party;

- 1.83% the Kla Party; and

- 3.81% combined for other parties.



The rest, 2.03%, had no answers or were not interested.