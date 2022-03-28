Aswin banks on experience to woo Bangkok voters

Former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmaung visits an art market along Klong Padung Krung Kasem on Sunday. (Photo: Aswin Kwanmuang Facebook account)

Aswin Kwanmaung hopes his experience as former Bangkok governor will give him an edge over other contestants running in the gubernatorial election.

Pol Gen Aswin said his plan to make the capital better was not a daydream, and was a continuation of his policies concerning issues ranging from flood prevention to digital promotion undertaken when he was in City Hall.

He said he had proved that his goals could be achieved as they were not rhetorical.

Pol Gen Aswin was speaking as he introduced his team members comprising the old and young generations.

He is running in the Bangkok poll as an independent candidate. The election will be held on May 22.