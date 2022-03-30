Thanathorn clan loses 59 land papers

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit

The Department of Land (DoL) has ordered the revocation of 59 Nor Sor 3 Kor papers covering more than 2,000 rai of land in Ratchaburi's Chom Bung district from three members of the Juangroongruangkit family accused of public land encroachment.

According to a departmental statement, the DoL's deputy chief, Somkiat Thanomkitti, signed an order revoking the land papers issued to Somporn Juangroongruangkit, her son Thanathorn and daughter Chanaphan on the grounds that they were now invalid.

The Nor Sor 3 Kor documents, which certify the land's use, were issued in 1978 for land plots covering 2,111 rai based on aerial photos.

However, a probe found the land sits in a public forest zone, which was declared a forest reserve in 1984, so the land papers are no longer valid and in contravention of Section 58 of the Land Code.

Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee said on Tuesday the holders of the land documents can challenge the revocation order with the Administrative Court within 15.

He said the Royal Forestry Department and the DoL confirmed the plots are in a public forest zone.