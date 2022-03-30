Thai Sang Thai sends Sita to run for Bangkok governor

Section
Thailand
Politics

published : 30 Mar 2022 at 15:17

writer: Aekarach Sattaburuth

Sita Divari speaks after he is introduced by Thai Sang Thai as the party's candidate for Bangkok governor in the city elections on May 22. (Photo: Thai Sang Thai Party)
The Thai Sang Thai Party on Wednesday officially introduced Sita Divari as its candidate for Bangkok governor, hoping he can pull off the second election upset of his political career.

Sqn Ldr Sita vowed to fight hard, as he had done when he first stood in the general election in 2000.

He left the air force, where was an F-5 pilot, to enter politics as a candidate for then-Thai Rak Thai party in Khlong Toei constituency. He beat his Democrat rival, a three-time MP for the constituency, even though he was seen as a rank outsider.

He served as government spokesman when Thai Rak Thai was in power.

He said on Wednesday his fighting spirit was unchanged and he was determined to win the governorship of the capital city, promising to improve management efficiency and transparency at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

The city polls for governor and district councillors are set for May 22, with registration of candidates to begin on Friday.

Sqn Ldr Sita's decision to run in the Bangkok governor election under the banner of Thai Sang Thai, led by Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, was expected. It was leaked last week.

His competitors include outgoing Bangkok governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang and his former deputy governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul, who will both run as independent candidates.

Others in the running are Chadchart Sittipunt, Suchatvee Suwansawat, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn and Rossana Tositrakul.

Mr Chadchart and Ms Rossana are also independents. Mr Suchatvee will represent the coalition Democrat Party and Mr Wiroj will run under the opposition Move Forward banner.

