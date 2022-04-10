Chadchart still leading in Bangkok governor race: Nida Poll

Chadchart Sittipunt, an independent candidate in the Bangkok governor election, is still leading by a wide margin and followed far behind by former governor Aswin Kwanmuang in a popularity survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on April 5-7, after the registration of candidates, on 1,362 eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes in all 50 districts under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.



A record number of candidates - 31 - registered for the post of Bangkok governor at the end of the registration on April 4. The election has been set for May 22.



Asked who they would vote for the post of Bangkok governor, the answers varied:



- 38.84% for Chadchart Sittipunt, an independent, saying he was a capable person with visions;

- 10.06% for Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, an independent, saying that he would effectively continue his work as governor;

- 6.83% for Suchatvee Suwansawat of the Democrat Party, saying he was a capable person of a new generation;

- 6.02% for Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn of the Move Forward Party, saying he was a man of a new generation;

- 2.28% for Sakoltee Phattiyakul, an independent, citing his experience in working with Bangkok people as deputy Bangkok governor;

- 1.98% for Rossana Tositrakul, an independent, for her honesty and past achievements;

- 1.47% for Sita Divari, of the Thai Sang Thai Party, citing their confidence in party ideologies; and

- 0.94% combined for other independent candidates including Thita Rangsitpol Manitkul, Vacharee Wannasri, Veerachai Laoruangwattana, Supachai Tantikhom; Prayoon Krongyos, Prapat Banchongsiricharoen and Phumpat Asawaphupin.



Of the rest, 26.58% were still undecided; 2.94% would tick the "no vote" box; and 2.06% would not go to the poll.