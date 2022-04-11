Kraidej disqualified from Bangkok governor contest

Campaign posters of Bangkok governor candidates loom over people using a pedestrian crossing on Burapha road in Phra Nakhon district. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Bangkok election commission has disqualified candidate Kraidej Bunnag from the gubernatorial contest because he has a stake in mass media.

City clerk Khachit Chatchawanit said on Monday that Mr Kraidej was in breach of the local election law as he was the editor and publisher of the Entertainment Highlight newspaper registered in 2003.

The city clerk is chairman of the Bangkok election commission supervising the governorship poll to be held on May 22.

Mr Kraidej had planned to run as a candidate for the New Social Power Party.

His disqualification leaves 30 candidates for the job.