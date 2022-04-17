Policies key to victory in Bangkok governor race: Nida Poll

Policies of individual candidates are key to who will be the winner in the May 22 election of the Bangkok governor, a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, reveals.

The poll was conducted on April 4-8 in telephone interviews with 1,325 eligible voters aged 18 and over of various levels of education, incomes and occupations in Bangkok to compile their opinions on what they thought were essential factors for candidates to win in the election.



Asked whether they thought the national-level politics would have any effect on voters' decisions, the replies varied:



- 31.25% said "yes", very much;

- 30.41% said "no", not at all;

- 24.38% said it would have some effect; and

- 13.96% said it would have little effect.



Asked what they thought would be a decisive factor for a candidate to clinch victory in the election, the replies were:



- 44.75% his or her policies;

- 28.91% individual qualifications and reputations;

- 9.36% individual support base;

- 6.19% the influence of his or her supporters;

- 6.04% individual campaign line and strategy;

- 4.00% support from the mass media;

- 0.75% individual's campaign budget.



A record number of candidates - 31 - registered for the post of Bangkok governor by the end of registration on April 4. The election has been set for May 22.



Most of them are running as independents, including Chadchart Sittipunt, a front running candidate, and his closest rival and former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.