Another woman accuses Prinn

Former Democrat Party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi.

Another woman has registered a sexual harassment complaint against Prinn Panitchpakdi, taking the total to 15, a lawyer working on the cases said on Wednesday.

Sittra Biebangkerd said the latest complainant was a 30-year-old woman who alleged she was sexually harassed by the former Democrat Party deputy leader in 2008, after knowing him for about four months.

The incident allegedly occurred at the same condominium where he allegedly sexually abused other women, said Mr Sittha, who first brought Mr Prinn's alleged misconduct to light.

The latest complainant was a well-known woman who filed the case at Lumpini police station, he said. Another two women had also contacted him, he added.

Lumpini police have pressed charges of indecent exposure and rape against Mr Prinn. He was released on conditional bail, banned from leaving the country without the court's permission.

The first complaint against him was filed on April 12 by a young woman, an 18-year-old student. She and her mother consulted Mr Sittra before deciding to seek police action.

Mr Prinn has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and resigned from the coalition Democrat Party last week to fight the charges.