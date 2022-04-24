Majority want elected governors: Nida Poll

A majority of people in other provinces also want to elect their own governors, the same way as Bangkok people do, an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, reveals.

The poll was conducted on April 18-20 via telephone interviews with 1,320 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country, except Bangkok, to find out if they want to elect their own provincial governors.



Currently, the governors of all provinces, except Bangkok, are appointed by the Interior Ministry. Only the people of Bangkok, which has been made a special administrative area called the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, elect their own governor.



Asked whether they want to elect their governors, the answers were:



- 66.14% said "yes", very much;

- 18.64% said "yes", moderately;

- 10.07% said "no", definitely;

- 3.79% said they were not keen to having an elected governor; and

- 1.36% were not interested.



Asked whether they thought elected governors would be different from appointed governors in terms of their contributions to the developments of the provinces, their answers were:



- 57.80% said "yes", very much;

- 27.05% said "yes", fairly;

- 8.71% believed they would not make any difference;

- 5.91% believed they would make only a little difference;

- 0.53% were uncertain.

