Opposition gives censure plan timeline

Debate to come after organic law changes

The opposition plans to table a no-confidence motion against the government after the amendments to two organic laws crucial for conducting a new, dual-ballot election are submitted to parliament for second and third readings.

The amendments need to clear parliament before a vote of no-confidence takes place, so the planned censure debate is likely to be held in late June or early July, Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said on Monday.

A parliamentary committee examining the amendments is expected to submit them to parliament on May 24.

Dr Cholnan said a no-confidence debate is not the only tool the opposition has against the coalition government which will lack the legitimacy to carry on if the Budget Bill for the 2023 fiscal year is shot down.

The expenditure bill is expected to be submitted to the House for scrutiny in early June.

Dr Cholnan said opposition parties will meet today to finalise the strategy for the censure debate and whether to target the entire cabinet or individual ministers.

The Pheu Thai leader said three key issues will decide the government's fate: the Budget Bill, the no-confidence debate and the row over the eight-year limit on the prime minister's tenure.

He said he expects the no-confidence debate will prompt some 30 government MPs to cross floor and cast a vote of no-confidence.

Dr Cholnan said while politicians do not wish to see a House dissolution before the passage of the two organic laws, it is the prime minister who has the power to dissolve the House and call snap elections.

A premature House dissolution will leave the country with no legal basis to support a dual-ballot system that will be used for the next general election, he said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Palang Pracharath Party leader Prawit Wongsuwon told small coalition partners that a House dissolution is expected late this year with snap elections likely to take place early next year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday pledged to try and resolve problems for people during a visit to Songkhla and Phatthalung.

He said the government is seeking to generate more income for grass-roots people, reduce household debt, improve water resource management and develop infrastructure systems.

The prime minister received a warm welcome from Songkhla residents with many of them pledging to support him returning as prime minister after the next election.

Gen Prayut also urged voters to make the right choice at the polls, noting that when people elect MPs, they are also voting for a prime minister because a prime minister must receive the endorsement of MPs in parliament.