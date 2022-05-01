Move Forward leader eyes 100 parliament seats

MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat will be nominated as the party's prime minister candidate in the next election.

Opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat on Saturday told members that he expects to win 100 seats in parliament at the next election, which would see the progressives able to appoint their choice of prime minister in the ensuing House vote.

The ambitious goal came during Mr Pita's keynote address at the party's annual meeting in Puey Ungphakorn Centenary Hall and Park at Thammasat University's Rangsit campus.

"We're confident we will get more than 100 members of parliament," said Mr Pita.

That was an estimate based on the number of seats won by their previous incarnation, the Future Forward Party, and recent forecasts as to the intentions of voters.

"The party is working harder than ever before and basing its decisions on information compiled to give it an edge in the battle," he said, adding the party has had a lot more time to prepare this time, having only recently been established ahead of the 2019 vote.

Candidates at the poll will represent a diverse cross section of society, including members of the LGBTQ community and ethnic groups, he said.

They are both experienced politicians and new faces who will help Thailand move from top-down administration to a fully decentralised state, he said.

The MFP plans to field candidates in all 400 constituencies, said Chaithawat Tulathon, secretary-general of the party.

"And of course, Mr Pita will be the party's only prime ministerial candidate," he said, adding the party has begun assembling its state-of-the-art election war room.