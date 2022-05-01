Chadchart continues to lead in Bangkok governor race: Polls

Independent runner Chadchart Sittipunt is still leading in terms of popularity for the post of Bangkok governor, followed far behind by Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, also an independent, in two separate opinion surveys by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, and Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

Nida Poll was conducted on April 27-29 by telephone interviews with 1,357 eligible voters while Suan Dusit Poll was carried out online between April 12-18 on 2,522 people eligible to vote in the May 22 elections of Bangkok governor and City councillors.



Asked who they would vote for as Bangkok governor, the respondents' replies in the two polls were close, with some minor differences.



Nida Poll:



- 44.58% of the respondents were for Mr Chadchart;

- 11.27% for Pol Gen Aswin;

- 8.99% for Suchatvee Suwansawat of the Democrat Party;

- 6.93% for Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn of the Move Forward Party;

- 3.17% for Sakoltee Phattiyakul, an independent;

- 2.51% for Sita Divari of the Thai Sang Thai Party;

- 2.28% for Rossana Tositrakul, an independent;

- 0.96% combined for independent runners Thita Manitkul, Veerachai Laoruangwattana; Vacharee Wannasri, Prayoon Krongyos and Prapat Banchongsiricharoen.



- Of the rest, 11.42% were still undecided; 5.75% would tick the "no vote" box; and 2.14% would not go to the poll.



Suan Dusit Poll:



- 39.94% were for Mr Chadchart;

- 14.16% for Pol Gen Aswin;

- 13.37% for Mr Suchatvee;

- 10.00% for Mr Wiroj;

- 4.01% for Mr Sita;

- 3.09% for Mr Sakoltee;

- 1.94% for Ms Rossana; and

- 1.47% combined for other candidates.



- 12.02% of the respondents were still undecided.



A record number of 31 candidates applied to run for the post of Bangkok governor. One of them was disqualified.



