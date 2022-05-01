Section
Thailand
Chadchart cruising towards victory in Bangkok governor race: polls

published : 1 May 2022 at 09:48

writer: Online Reporters

Bangkok governor runner Chadchart Sittipunt talks to children during a campaign in Lak Si district of the capital on Sunday. (Photo: @chadchart_trip Twitter account)
Former Pheu Thai heavyweight Chadchart Sittipunt still has an outsized lead in the race for Bangkok governor, followed far behind by Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang, also an independent, according to two new opinion polls.

The survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, was conducted on April 27-29 by telephone interviews with 1,357 eligible voters. The other survey  the Suan Dusit Poll, was conducted online by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University between April 12-18 on 2,522 people eligible to vote in the May 22 elections of the Bangkok governor and City councillors.

Asked whom they would vote for as Bangkok governor, the respondents' replies in the two polls were close, with some minor differences.

Nida Poll:

  • 44.58% of the respondents would cast their vote for Mr Chadchart;
  • 11.27% for Pol Gen Aswin;
  • 8.99% for Suchatvee Suwansawat of the Democrat Party;
  • 6.93% for Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn of the Move Forward Party;
  • 3.17% for  Sakoltee Phattiyakul, an independent;
  • 2.51% for Sita Divari of the Thai Sang Thai Party;
  • 2.28% for Rossana Tositrakul, an independent;
  • 0.96% combined for independent runners Thita Manitkul, Veerachai Laoruangwattana; Vacharee Wannasri, Prayoon Krongyos and Prapat Banchongsiricharoen.


Of the rest, 11.42% were still undecided; 5.75% would tick the "no vote" box; and 2.14% would not go to the poll.

Suan Dusit Poll:

  • 39.94% were for Mr Chadchart;
  • 14.16% for Pol Gen Aswin;
  • 13.37% for Mr Suchatvee;
  • 10.00% for Mr Wiroj;
  • 4.01% for Mr Sita;
  • 3.09% for Mr Sakoltee;
  • 1.94% for Ms Rossana; and
  • 1.47% combined for other candidates.

A futher 12.02% of respondents were still undecided.

A record number of 31 candidates applied to run for the post of Bangkok governor. One of them was disqualified.

