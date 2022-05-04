Separate areas for Covid-infected voters on May 22

City clerk Khachit Chatchawanit visits the Din Daeng district office on April 29 to observe preparations for the gubernatorial election on May 22. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Voters infected with Covid-19 will be able to cast their ballots separately from non-infected people in the May 22 elections for Bangkok governor and city councillors, deputy city clerk Chawin Sirinak said on Wednesday.

Voting hours are 8am-5pm.

At each polling station a special zone will be arranged for Covid-infected voters, with separate ballot boxes.

Infected voters will be required to bring with them alcohol gel and a pen to mark the voting paper, and wear a mask when they leave their home or place of isolation and while at their polling station.

They are advised to avoid using public transport unless it is essential, and instead travel in a private car or a vehicle arranged for them by their local administration; to keep at least one metre away from other people; to enter only the zone for infected people at their polling station; to drop the ballot into the box themselves; and to return immediately to their home or isolation centre after voting.

Voters who are not infected are also advised to bring with them alcohol gel and a pen, and wear a mask all the time on leaving their home and while at their polling station.

All voters will have their temperature checked and be required to wash their hands with alcohol gel before entering their polling station. If they are found to be over 37.5°C, to be coughing or have a cold they will be allowed to cast their vote, but in the special zone arranged for Covid-infected voters.

Officials at polling stations are advised to avoid crowded areas or gathering for activities for five days before May 22, and strictly follow official instructions on Covid restrictions.