Prinn acknowledges new molestation charge

Former Democrat Party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi, centre, arrives at Huai Kwang police station in Bangkok on Thursday morning. (Photo supplied)

Former Democrat Party deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi acknowledged a charge of sexual molestation of a 17-year-old female apprentice three years ago, at Huai Kwang police station on Thursday morning.

He arrived with his lawyer at 8.45am and entered the premises without answering reporters' questions.

He met with police and acknowledged a complaint of molesting filed on April 18.

His accuser alleges that Mr Prinn offered her a lift to the train station in his car in 2019 and on the way touched her upper and lower private parts intimately. She was then 17 years old. It is the seventh complaint of sexual molestation laid against him.

Earlier this week, Mr Prinn was charged with indecency in the northern province of Chiang Mai.

The alleged victim was a 25-year-old woman. She accused Mr Prinn of indecently assaulting her on March 5 last year in Muang district, after the two had met at a seminar where Mr Prinn was a guest speaker.

Mr Prinn faces charges of sexual harassment and rape in multiple cases.

He resigned from all positions in the Democrat Party on April 14, including head of its economic team, to fight the charges, which he denied.

Mr Prinn is the son of Supachai Panitchpakdi, who is a former deputy prime minister, a former director-general of the World Trade Organization and a former secretary-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development.