Film star joins Thai Sang Thai --from news desk

Film star joins Thai Sang Thai

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, left, introduces actor and singer Johnny Anfone as a new Thai Sang Thai Party member on Thursday. (Photo: Thai Sang Thai Party)

Actor, host and singer Johnny Anfone on Thursday expressed his readiness to stand as an MP for Bangkok under the banner of the Thai Sang Thai Party in the next general election.

Thai Sang Thai was founded by Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, former chief strategist of the opposition Pheu Thai Party. Since its creation last year, the party has picked up a strong following in several constituencies in Bangkok.

Khunying Sudarat, chair of the party, on Thursday announced Mr Johnny as a new member and touted his resume. She said he is keen on solving people’s problems in the capital, adding he volunteers to serve people in Min Buri, Kannayao and Khlong Sam Wa districts.

The 52-year-old celebrity said he has been keeping abreast of current problems in Thailand, and he wants to see prosperity and progress.

“Over the past 7 to 8 years, I have realised that coups and power seizures are not a way out of problems,” Mr Johnny said. “Only democracy and public participation will help the country survive.”

The actor said he has decided to fully engage in politics and has visited people over the past 3 to 4 months to learn about their plight. He decided to join Thai Sang Thai after acknowledging Khunying Sudarat’s diligence and determination to build the party into an institution that serves the people, he added.

Khunying Sudarat said the new Thai Sang Thai member will help promote Thailand’s soft power to improve the country’s financial standing under the party’s “creative economy” policy.

Mr Johnny said he would make the most of his 36 years’ experience in the entertainment industry to make Thailand a hub for the world.