Film star Johnny Anfone joins Thai Sang Thai

Actor and singer Johnny Anfone on Thursday expressed his readiness to stand as an MP for Bangkok under the banner of the Thai Sang Thai party in the next general election.

Thai Sang Thai was founded by Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, former chief strategist of the opposition Pheu Thai Party. Since its creation last year, the party has picked up a strong following in several constituencies in the capital, including those in northern Bangkok.

Khunying Sudarat, chair of the party, on Thursday announced Johnny as a new member and touted his resume. She said Johnny is keen on solving people's problems in the capital, adding he volunteers to serve people in Min Buri, Kannayao and Khlong Sam Wa districts.

Johnny, 52, said he stays informed about problems the country is facing, adding he wants to see prosperity and progress.

"Over the past 7–8 years, I have realised that coups and power seizures are not a way out of problems," he said. "Only democracy and public participation will help the country survive."

He said he has decided to fully engage in politics and has visited people over the past 3–4 months to learn about their plight. Johnny said he decided to join the party after acknowledging Khunying Sudarat's hard work and determination to build the party into an institution that serves people.

Khunying Sudarat said Johnny will also promote Thailand's soft power to improve the country's financial standing under the party's "creative economy" policy.

Johnny said he would make the most of his 36 years' experience in the entertainment industry to make Thailand a hub for the world.