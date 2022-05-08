Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Most Thais outside Bangkok want direct elections for governor: poll
Thailand
Politics

Most Thais outside Bangkok want direct elections for governor: poll

published : 8 May 2022 at 10:02

writer: Online Reporters

Children look at flyers for Chadchart Sittipunt on Thursday as he campaigns as an independent candidate in the upcoming gubernatorial election in Phaya Thai district. A Nida poll released on Sunday shows residents in other provinces hope for a chance to elect their own governors. (AFP photo)
Children look at flyers for Chadchart Sittipunt on Thursday as he campaigns as an independent candidate in the upcoming gubernatorial election in Phaya Thai district. A Nida poll released on Sunday shows residents in other provinces hope for a chance to elect their own governors. (AFP photo)

As Bangkok residents gear up for the May 22 election of their governor, a large majority of people in other provinces also want to elect their own governors, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted on May 2-4 by telephone interviews with 1,316 people in provinces outside the capital. 

Currently, the head of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is the only popularly-elected provincial governor in the country, with governors in ever other province appointed by the Interior Ministry.

Asked whether all provincial governors should be elected, the replies varied as follows:

- 33.97% said an elected governor can better respond to the needs of the people;
- 20.14% said all governors should be elected;
- 19.15% said the candidates are selling their dreams, which may fail to materialise;
- 13.07% were interested in the policies outlined by the candidates;
- 8.59% said appointed governors are also capable of performing their duties;
- 8.36% said the Bangkok governor election helps strengthen democracy;
- 7.67% said they envy Bangkok people who can elect their own governor;
- 6.91% were afraid elected governors in other provinces might represent groups of influential people;
- 5.09% said since other provinces already have elected provincial administration organisation (PAO) chairmen, gubernatorial elections are not necessary; and
- 1.75% said that in other provinces, electing governors might cause division in society.

Asked whether elections of governors should first be held in four or five major provinces as a trial, the replies were:

- 55.55% strongly agreed;
- 28.87% were in moderate agreement;
- 8.74% totally disagreed;
- 6.38% were in moderate disagreement;
- 0.46% had no comment.

Asked whether they are ready to hold elections for governors immediately,

- 47.87% said "yes", definitely;
- 28.80% said "yes", probably;
- 11.25% said "no", not at all;
- 10.56% said "probably not";
- 1.52% had no comment.

Of the respondents, 28.65% were in central Thailand, 19.75% the North, 36.78% the Northeast and 14.82% the South.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
World

Ukraine's Mariupol defenders face final showdown with Russian invaders

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Ukraine's last soldiers in the port city of Mariupol face a brutal final showdown Sunday with besieging Russian forces, who are hoping to deliver a critical win ahead of the country's victory day.

11:45
Business

Blooming shame

Thailand's orchid growers, already weary after being battered by the pandemic, are bracing for fresh blows to their livelihood as the war in Ukraine and changing weather patterns further cloud their futures.

11:37
Thailand

Norwegian man found dead in Pattaya house

PATTAYA: An elderly Norwegian man was found dead in the bathroom of a house in Bang Lamung district east of Pattaya late on Saturday night. He was believed to have committed suicide, police said.

11:04