No dinner date for Thamanat

Capt Thamanat Prompow, secretary-general of the Setthakij Thai Party. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Deputy Prime Minister and Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Prawit Wongsuwon has put the brakes on a plan by Capt Thamanat Prompow, secretary-general of the Setthakij Thai Party, to have dinner with the opposition Pheu Thai Party.

Gen Prawit said he spoke to Capt Thamanat and persuaded him to focus his energy on working for the benefit of the public.

"He won't go," Gen Prawit said, referring to Capt Thamanat and the scheduled meeting.

Gen Prawit made the remarks after deputy Pheu Thai leader Yuttapong Charasathien said earlier that Capt Thamanat had accepted an invitation to meet representatives of Pheu Thai and small political parties over dinner on May 23.

According to observers, the meeting was arranged to discuss a plot to unseat Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during the no-confidence debate expected in late June or early July.

Setthakij Thai is home to 18 MPs, including Capt Thamanat, previously expelled by the PPRP for acting as renegades.

Yet Capt Thamanat remains steadfast in his loyalty to Gen Prawit, even though he was accused of being the mastermind of last year's censure debate revolt against Gen Prayut. At the time, Capt Thamanat served as the PPRP secretary-general and was seen as Gen Prawit's right-hand man.

Boonsing Warinrak, a Setthakij Thai MP and party registrar, brushed aside reports that the party has been involved in efforts to topple the government.

He said its 18 MPs would act in the country's best interests and would not support any moves that could potentially harm the common good.

"The party secretary-general has emphasised the importance of constructive politics with the public benefit close to our hearts," Mr Boonsing said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit gave assurances that as a coalition partner, the party is obliged to support the government in carrying on with its work to address an array of problems the country is facing such as the Covid-19 pandemic and economic problems.

"If we jump ship halfway through, this will only compound the problems. As a coalition partner, the Democrat Party will try its best to support the government," Mr Jurin said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as the Bhumjaithai Party leader, reaffirmed the latter's commitment to backing the government He also denied the party was approached to join the plot to vote against Gen Prayut during the planned debate.

"We are ready to support the government and the prime minister when it comes to doing the right things," Mr Anutin said.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, who serves as the PPRP director, said he has been assigned by the party to coordinate with small coalition parties. He said all MPs from small parties would vote in support of the government during the censure debate.