Nida Poll: Chadchat favourite for Bangkok governor

Candidate Chadchat Sittipunt, during a forum at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre last month. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Former transport minister Chadchat Sittipunt is the favourite candidate for Bangkok governor, according to the latest opinion survey.

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) made a phone survey of 1,354 eligible voters on Monday and Tuesday, sound them out on their favoured candidate in the Bangkok governor election on May 22.

The pollsters reported on Friday that 45.13% of respondents said they would vote for Mr Chadchat who was the transport minister from 2012 to 2014, 11.37% for former appointed Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, and 9.75% for Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn of the Move Forward Party.

Nida said 9.23% of the respondents said they remained undecided, 8.94% would vote for the Democrat Party's Suchatvee Suwansawat and 3.77% favoured former deputy governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul.

The next smallest group, 3.69%, said they would mark the No Vote box and 3.32% supported Rosana Tositrakul, a consumer protection activist who won a senate seat in the 2008 elections.

Coming ninth was Sita Divari of the Thai Sang Thai Party, with 2.29% support, while 1.62% of those surveyed said they would not vote.

The Nida opinion survey echoed the huge support for Mr Chadchart also reported by Suan Dusit Poll on Thursday.