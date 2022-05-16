Former FTI chairman joins Thai Sang Thai

Former Federation of Thai Industries chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree shows his economic policy direction after being introduced as the economic chief of the Thai Sang Thai Party on Monday. (Photo: Thai Sang Thai Party)

Former Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree has entered politics as the economic chief of the Thai Sang Thai Party.

Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan, chairwoman of Thai Sang Thai, on Monday introduced Mr Supant as a new party member in charge of economic policy.

Mr Supant said the party aims to reduce economic disparity and ease access to financial support for the general public.

The former FTI chief said he decided to join the newly initiated party as he shares Khunying Sudarat's vision of bringing wealth to the grassroots while avoiding political conflict.

He vowed to use his connections in the business world and entice its members to help the country if Thai Sang Thai is given a chance to lead the government.

The party was founded last year by two lesser-known politicians, Sa-is Boran and Wallop Chaithainsong, before it was taken over by Khunying Sudarat, a former chief strategist of the opposition Pheu Thai Party.

Although Thai Sang Thai is relatively new, Mr Supant expressed confidence in its potential and viability to be a choice for voters for national administration.

His economic profile includes serving as board chairman of Synnex.