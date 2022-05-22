Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Live updates: The Bangkok vote count
Thailand
Politics

Live updates: The Bangkok vote count

published : 22 May 2022 at 17:39

updated: 22 May 2022 at 18:09

writer: Online Reporters

Live updates on the vote count in today's election for Bangkok governor and councillors
Live updates on the vote count in today's election for Bangkok governor and councillors

Live updates on the vote count in Sunday's election for Bangkok governor.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Sports

Tai turns tables on Olympic champ Chen to win Thailand Open

Badminton's world number two Tai Tzu-ying exacted revenge against Olympic champion Chen Yufei on Sunday by winning the Thailand Open women's singles title in a rematch of their final in Tokyo.

18:07
Thailand

Live vote count

Live updates on the vote count in Sunday's election for Bangkok governor.

17:39
Business

SMK policyholders to protest after court accepts rehab petition

A group formed to claim insurance pay-outs owed to them by Syn Mun Kong Insurance (SMK) is looking to stage a gathering on Monday after the company’s rehabilitation petition was accepted by the Central Bankruptcy Court on May 18.

17:39