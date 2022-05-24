Wit to woo Thamanat over support for Prayut government

Wit Devahastin na Ayudhya, left, with Thamanat Prompow at the general meeting of the Settakij Thai Party in March. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Wit Devahastin na Ayudhya on Tuesday confirmed that he remained leader of the Setthakij Thai Party, and would reach a compromise with party secretary-general Thamanat Prompow on the issue of support for the government.

Gen Wit's announcement was in response to rumours he was being supplanted, and amid speculation about a split with Mr Thamanat over the issue of support for the government of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.

He said he had no intention of resigning the party leadership

"They are quite different issues. I understand the standpoint of Capt Thamanat. I told him I would support [the government] on positive issues," Gen Wit said.

Asked why there were rumours of his resignation, Gen Wit said all political parties have problems from time to time. He would remain as the party leader who understands the people who were willing to contribute to the party.

He said he would try to iron out any issues with Mr Thamanat.

A source said that Mr Thamanat refused to support the government, even though Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon earlier said the Settakij Thai Party supported the government.

Gen Prawit is the leader of the coalition-core Palang Pracharath Party which ousted Mr Thamanat's faction in January following allegations Mr Thamanat had tried to topple Gen Prayut in last year's no-confidence debate. Mr Thamanat denied the allegation.

Both Gen Wit and Mr Thamanat were reportedly close to Gen Prawit, who recently put a halt to plans by Mr Thamanat to have dinner with the opposition-core Pheu Thai Party.