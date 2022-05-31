Chadchart calm as poll body investigates complaint

Bangkok governor-elect Chadchart Sittipunt meets supporters in Bangkok Yai district last Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The release of the Election Commission-verified results of the May 22 Bangkok gubernatorial poll is facing delays pending the handling of irregularity complaints filed against some candidates, including Chadchart Sittipunt.

Mr Chadchart, who ran as an independent, managed to secure a landslide victory in the election after garnering 1.4 million votes, or 51% of the total. However, Srisuwan Janya, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, has petitioned the poll organisers over the result.

Mr Srisuwan is accusing the former transport minister of vote-buying by means of vinyl campaign posters that could be converted into shopping bags or aprons and sold online.

In response, Mr Chadchart has called on his supporters to be patient while he continues to inspect sites in the capital while waiting for its decision.

The EC is expected to hold a meeting over the matter today.

On Monday, it endorsed 40 Bangkok councillors, leaving 10 to be decided upon later.

In addition, it approved the by-election in Ratchaburi's constituency 3 held on May 21, which saw Chaithip Kamolpanthip of the Democrat Party clinch the seat.

The by-election was held after Pareena Kraikupt of the Palang Pracharath Party was banned from politics for illegally occupying forest reserves in Chom Bung district, which she used for a chicken farm.

Meanwhile, a source at the EC said many people called its 1444 hotline to complain about the slow endorsement process for Mr Chadchart.

It said that under the election laws, the EC has 30 days to declare the official results of elections.

When handling irregularities or complaints against a candidate, the EC is legally allowed up to 60 days to investigate and organise a fresh poll if needed, it said.