People split over Prayut' chance of serving out his 4-year term: Poll

Less than half of the people are certain Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha would be able to fully complete his four-year term as prime minister, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted between May 30-June 1 by telephone interviews with 1,326 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country to compile their opinions on whether Gen Prayut would be able to complete his four-year term which ends in March 2023.



In responding to this question, less than half, or 46.23%, said "yes", definitely; 28.81% believed he would not be able to do so; and 24.96% were still uncertain about this.



As for those who thought Gen Prayut would not be able to serve out his term or were still uncertain (713 of the 1,326 people polled), when asked how they thought Gen Prayut would leave his post prematurely, 45.58% thought he would dissolve the House of Representatives; 32.68% believed he would leave the post after the Constitutional Court rules against him over the 8-year tenure as prime minister; and 21.74% believed he would resign as prime minister.