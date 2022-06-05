People split over Prayut's chance of serving out his 4-year term: poll

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha leaves the chamber after defending the budget draft bill in Parliament on Tuesday. (Parliament photo)

Less than half the population are certain Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha will be able to complete his full four-year term as prime minister, according to the result of an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted between May 30-June 1 by telephone interviews with 1,326 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education, occupations and incomes throughout the country to compile their opinions.



Asked whether Gen Prayut would be able to complete his four-year term ending in March 2023, less than half, or 46.23%, said "yes, definitely"; 28.81% believed he would not be able to do so; and 24.96% were not sure.



Those who thought Gen Prayut would not be able to serve out his term or were still uncertain (713 of the 1,326 people polled) were then asked in what circumstances they thought Gen Prayut would leave his post prematurely. Of that number, 45.58% thought he would dissolve the House of Representatives; 32.68% believed the Constitutional Court rules would rule against him over when his tenure began when he seized power in the coup or when he was elected; and 21.74% believed he would simply resign as prime minister.