Paetongtarn tests positive

Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai Party's chief of the Inclusion and Innovation Adviser Committees, has contracted Covid-19 after visiting her father, former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, in Singapore on Saturday.

Ms Paetongtarn posted on Facebook on Sunday that she tested positive after returning from Singapore where she visited Thaksin and her aunt, former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

She said she came back feeling tired and developed flu-like symptoms. She took an ATK test which turned out positive for the infection and later had an RT-PCR test which confirmed the diagnosis.

Ms Paetongtarn said she was experiencing a sore throat, cough and a fever.

She decided to cancel an engagement in Surin on Sunday. She was due to travel with other Pheu Thai Party members to visit supporters in the province.

Ms Paetongtarn added that her daughter, Thitharn, has also contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, the party held its get-together in Surin on Sunday. The event, titled "Pheu Thai Family for Farmers in Surin", was attended by party leader, Dr Cholnan Srikaew. Panthongtae Shinawatra also joined the event, standing in for his younger sister, Ms Paetongtarn.

The event was part of the party's "Family" visits to the provinces with Ms Paetongtarn dubbed head of the family.